Juleo onboards Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador

Delhi: Mithila Palkar has adorned the role of brand ambassador for Juleo, an exclusive Singles Club.

The company revealed that onboarding Palkar is a strategic move aligned with Juleo’s long-term expansion strategy and brand-building initiatives. As a part of this association, she will feature in its upcoming marketing initiatives, including social media campaigns.

Varun Sud, Founder and CEO of Juleo, said, “From dating app burnout to mental health toll and scams, singles today face unreal challenges in their journey to find real love.”

He added, “By associating with a millennial icon like Mithila Palkar, we want to ignite a movement for responsible and safe dating/matchmaking. Her values, authenticity, and approach to finding a partner mirror Juleo’s, which made her the natural candidate for us. We are excited to welcome her onboard and wish to bring a positive paradigm shift to solve loneliness. We invite singles to apply for Juleo Membership and take a meaningful step towards finding real love.”

Palkar shared, "I am excited to partner with Juleo. When Juleo approached me, I was bowled over by their fresh approach to matchmaking. Their vision to foster meaningful relationships in real life that provide emotional support, companionship, and a sense of belonging deeply resonates with me. Juleo is on a mission to promote matchmaking in a safe and responsible manner, and encourage singles across the world to come and be a part of this transformative movement."