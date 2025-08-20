Jubilant FoodWorks promotes Astha Garg as VP Marketing for Domino’s

New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks has elevated Astha Garg to Vice-President, Marketing for Domino’s.

Earlier, she served as the marketing head for the Dunkin’ business in India at Jubilant FoodWorks, where she has been associated since 2023.

Prior to Jubilant, Garg worked with Hero MotoCorp as Global Innovation Leader for the scooter category, having started her journey there in 2013 as Senior Brand Manager.

She has also held roles as Brand Manager at Godfrey Phillips India and Brand Communication Manager at adidas.