Jubilant Bhartia Group acquires a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings

New Delhi: The Coca-Cola Company announced that it has reached an agreement with the Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, the parent company of the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

Sanket Ray, President of Coca-Cola India, said, “We welcome the Jubilant Bhartia Group to the Coca-Cola System in India. With its diverse experience in various sectors, Jubilant brings decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca‑Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers.”

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, “This strategic investment represents an important milestone in our journey. Jubilant Bhartia Group’s expertise, complements our strengths, ensuring that we continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders while driving innovation and sustainable progress.”

Shyam S. Bhartia, Founder and Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group, said the investment is an ideal addition to their business. “The Coca-Cola Company is home to some of the most respected global brands and we are delighted to be associated with them,” Bhartia said. “Together, we will leverage opportunities to grow the business to greater heights and ensure more Indian consumers can enjoy The Coca-Cola Company’s refreshing portfolio of iconic local and international brands.”