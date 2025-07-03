0

JSW Sports appoints Gaurav Kalra as Chief Content and Marketing Officer

Kalra brings over 25 years of experience in journalism, digital media, and sports content across JioStar, ESPN, CNN-News18, and more to his new role at JSW Sports

New Delhi: JSW Sports has appointed Gaurav Kalra as Chief Content and Marketing Officer. The development was confirmed by Kalra in a LinkedIn post. 

Kalra brings over two decades of experience across journalism, digital media, and content strategy. Prior to this, he was Vice President, Current Affairs at JioStar. His career spans roles at organisations such as Reliance Foundation, Network18, ESPN, CNN-News18, Quintus/Wisden, Trans World International, and BITV, where he began his career in 1996.

Kalra has worked extensively across broadcast and online journalism, with a focus on editorial direction, sports coverage, and integrated content.

 At JSW Sports, he will lead content and marketing efforts as the organisation looks to deepen its engagement with audiences and strengthen its presence across platforms.

See the linkedin post :

