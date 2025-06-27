JSW Paints to acquire up to 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India for Rs 8,986 crore

New Delhi: JSW Paints entered into definitive agreements to acquire up to 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India (“ANIL”) from Akzo Nobel N.V. and its affiliates, for a maximum consideration under the Share Purchase Agreement of up to Rs 8,986 crore, subject to certain closing adjustments (“Proposed Transaction”).

Advertisment

The Proposed Transaction is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India and the completion of a mandatory tender offer (“Open Offer”) to the public shareholders of ANIL.

JSW Paints is part of the US$23 billion JSW Group, the conglomerate with diverse interests across a range of B2B and B2C sectors, including steel, cement, energy infrastructure, automotives and paints.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Paints, said, “Paints & Coatings is one of India’s fastest growing sectors and JSW Paints is amongst the fastest growing paint companies. Akzo Nobel India is home to some of the most globally renowned brands of paints & coatings like Dulux, International and Sikkens. We are excited to welcome them to the JSW family. Together, along with the Akzo Nobel India family - employees, customers and partners - we aspire to build the paint company of the future. With the Magic of Dulux and Thoughtfulness of JSW Paints, we look forward to delighting customers and building lasting value for our stakeholders.”

Greg Poux-Guillaume, CEO of AkzoNobel, said, “This transaction is a significant milestone in the execution of our strategy. AkzoNobel India has been a consistently strong performer, and we are proud of the brand and talent that have made it a success. With JSW, we are confident the business is in the hands of a long-term partner with deep local expertise and strong ambitions in the sector.”

Morgan Stanley acted as the exclusive financial advisor to JSW Paints on this transaction. Khaitan & Co. acted as the legal advisor. Deloitte acted as the financial and tax due diligence advisor.