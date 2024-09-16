JSW MG Motor India to enter luxury car segment with MG Select

Gurugram: JSW MG Motor India announced the launch of MG Select, a new channel brand targeting the growing 'accessible luxury' segment in India.

MG Select aims to establish exclusive, new-age luxury, experience centres in 12 cities across India in Phase 1. The brand will offer a range of vehicles primarily NEVs, including plug-ins, hybrids, EVs, and more.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The traditional concept of 'purchasing' is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands. Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury.”

The company revealed that MG Select will offer a range of high-end vehicles, and, over the next two years, will expand its portfolio to include four premium products, with its maiden product planned for Q1 of 2025.