JSW MG Motor India appoints Anurag Mehrotra as MD

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India announced the appointment of Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director of the company.

With three decades of professional experience, he has held key leadership roles in the automotive sector's sales, marketing, strategy, and business development. His experience includes leadership positions at national and global companies.

His previous roles include Vice-President of Strategy & International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and President & Managing Director at Ford India.

Based in Gurugram, Mehrotra will drive overall strategic growth initiatives and strengthen the company’s four brand pillars: diversity, experience, innovation, and community.

Yu De, Assistant to SAIC President and Head of International Operation, SAIC Motor said, “We are grateful to Rajeev for his exceptional leadership in building the MG brand in India. Anurag’s diverse experience, and a deep understanding of domestic and international market dynamics, will be critical in taking this journey to the next level.”

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “We are at an inflexion point in our NEV journey and are ready to accelerate into a new era with an exciting product pipeline. We are thankful to Rajeev for his invaluable contribution to the brand and delighted to welcome Anurag to JSW MG Motor India. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his strategic vision for New Energy Vehicles align perfectly with our focus on sustainable mobility.”