JSW appoints Shaurya Tyagi as head, digital marketing

New Delhi: JSW has appointed Shaurya Tyagi as the head of digital marketing.

Before joining JSW, Tyagi served as the head of digital marketing and loyalty at Reliance Retail, specifically focusing on JioMart Partner. During his tenure there, he led initiatives related to customer acquisition, activation, and retention through strategic digital campaigns.

Prior to his role at Reliance Retail, Tyagi held several positions He served as the digital marketing lead for APAC at OPPO and in HDFC Life as a senior manager of digital marketing.

Earlier in his career, Tyagi contributed to digital marketing strategies at Gameshastra and held a managerial role at Publicis Groupe, where he managed group accounts.