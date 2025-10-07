Joyalukkas appoints Samantha Ruth Prabhu as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Joyalukkas has announced the appointment of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its new brand ambassador. The actor will represent the jeweller’s designs and heritage across international markets.

The collaboration will be featured in an integrated global campaign, highlighting Joyalukkas’ design heritage. Samantha joins established actor Kajol as one of the two global icons representing the brand worldwide.

Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said: “Samantha embodies the spirit of the modern woman - confident, stylish, and truly distinctive. Her persona resonates deeply with our ethos of celebrating life’s treasured moments with fine jewellery. We are honored to welcome her into the Joyalukkas family as we continue to inspire jewellery lovers across the globe.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu added: “Jewellery has forever been a personal expression of who I am - a tale of emotion, celebration, and strength behind every piece. Joyalukkas embodies all these aspects, and more. I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that celebrates beauty with substance and inspires women everywhere to shine with confidence.”