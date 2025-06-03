Jonty Rhodes joins Indian fitness brand UpUrFit as strategic investor and ambassador

New Delhi: Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has joined UpUrFit, an India-based sports and fitness brand, as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. Rhodes, considered one of the most accomplished fielders in cricket history, will be involved in both branding and product development.

“What struck me about UpUrFit was the clarity of its mission. When Vikram and Munish first approached me, it wasn’t about signing up a celebrity endorsement. Their focus was on product relevance, clean ingredients, and true performance. My family and I tried the products ourselves, and that’s when I knew I wanted to be part of this journey. I’m excited to support UpUrFit not just as a face, but as a strategic investor committed to building value,” Rhodes said.

The brand, launched in 2023, operates in India’s expanding sports wellness market, which is projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, according to a report by Deloitte and Google. UpUrFit focuses on segments such as pain relief, recovery, and hygiene solutions, responding to the increasing interest in fitness and preventive health.

“For us, Jonty isn’t just a cricketing icon. He represents resilience, commitment, and performance. He’s the ideal mentor and gospeller for a brand like ours that is built for the athlete in every Indian. His belief in our products and now in our mission is a huge validation of what we’re building,” said Vikram Gunjal, Co-founder at UpUrFit.

Munish Vig, also a Co-founder, added, “The turning point for us was Jonty’s feedback. He shared detailed insights on what athletes and fitness enthusiasts truly need, and his perspective has already shaped our upcoming product roadmap. His involvement goes far beyond brand value. It’s product leadership and strategic insight in action.”

Rhodes’ engagement with the company is expected to influence its future product strategy and provide direction as it navigates a competitive and evolving wellness landscape in India.