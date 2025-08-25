JK Masale appoints Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

New Delhi: JK Spices and Food Products (JK Masale), a company founded in 1957, has appointed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The company said the partnership reflects shared values of heritage and modernity.

Ashok Jain, Managing Director of JK Masale, said, “In Saif Ali Khan, we see a reflection of our own journey. His royal lineage, refined persona, and the trust he commands make him a natural fit for a brand like ours. This partnership goes beyond endorsement, it is a union of legacies, where tradition and modern taste come together.”

The campaign featuring Saif Ali Khan focuses on the themes of royalty and heritage, authenticity and trust, and modern sophistication. JK Masale has been present in Indian kitchens for over six decades, a legacy mirrored by Saif Ali Khan’s long-standing cultural and cinematic lineage. The brand’s reputation for purity and consistency is reflected in Saif Ali Khan’s enduring presence in the public domain, while both the company and its new ambassador combine tradition with a refined, forward-looking sensibility.

JK Masale is also investing in a new manufacturing facility in Jaipur, which will include advanced grinding units, cold storage, and precision packaging systems. The facility is expected to increase production capacity by 1,480 tonnes per month to meet domestic and international demand. The brand exports to markets including the UK, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Bhutan. JK Masale said the partnership with Saif Ali Khan highlights its focus on maintaining legacy while embracing innovation and expansion.