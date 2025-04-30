JioStar MegaBlast fuels launch of Reliance Jewels’ 10th edition of Tirupati Collection

New Delhi: Reliance Jewels has launched the 10th edition of its Jewels of India series with the Tirupati Collection, inspired by the spiritual and cultural heritage of Tirupati.

Timed with Akshaya Tritiya, the new collection focuses on devotion, craftsmanship, and modern design sensibilities.

To amplify the launch, Reliance Jewels has collaborated with JioStar, leveraging the company’s newly introduced product, MegaBlast.

JioStar’s MegaBlast ensures exposure every 6 seconds across its 84 GEC and movie channels, along with JioHotstar. It utilises ad formats like Spotlight Frames, Brand Bridges, Stings, and Mega Spots in a single day

The Reliance Jewels campaign also harnessed JioStar’s digital ecosystem with a full-day Digital MegaBlast, including pre-roll takeovers, feature trays, pause ads, and premium mid-roll spots across top shows.

A Reliance Jewels spokesperson said, "The Tirupati Collection represents devotion, craftsmanship, and tradition. Partnering with JioStar allowed us to launch it with the scale and sanctity it truly deserves. We chose MegaBlast, a first-of-its-kind innovation, as it gave us a unique, all-encompassing solution for reaching our target audience at an unprecedented scale and delivering impact. The high-impact visibility across TV and digital gave us the momentum to connect meaningfully with audiences across India, turning our launch into a nationwide celebration."

"Akshaya Tritiya is a time for tradition, celebration, and new beginnings. We are proud that JioStar’s MegaBlast was able to elevate the Reliance Jewels Tirupati Collection into a true cultural moment. MegaBlast is more than just a product—it's a comprehensive marketing funnel that drives high-decibel awareness, ensures top-of-mind recall, and ultimately influences consumer consideration. With its unmatched scale, cross-platform integration, and storytelling capabilities, it offers brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage with audiences throughout the entire campaign journey,” said a JioStar spokesperson.