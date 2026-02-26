JioStar appoints Amit Malhotra as Head of International Business

New Delhi: JioStar has appointed Amit Malhotra as Head of International Business. He joined the organisation this week and will be based in Singapore.

Malhotra will oversee its international operations and growth strategy, including market launches, partnerships and white-labelling initiatives. The role involves working across product development, market expansion and external partnerships in overseas territories. He will have joint reporting responsibility to the company’s leadership.

Malhotra most recently served as Managing Director of direct-to-consumer platforms at Warner Media across India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Before joining Warner Media in 2021, he spent 17 years at The Walt Disney Company, where he held several management roles, including Regional Lead for Disney+ in Southeast Asia.

In addition to his executive roles, Malhotra serves as an advisor to Affinity Equity and Emtek Group. He is also on the Board of Governors of Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore and chairs the Advisory Committee for the institution’s School of Design and Media.

JioStar said the appointment forms part of its broader plans to strengthen its international presence and build its position in overseas entertainment markets.