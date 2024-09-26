Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoints Rahul Advani as Senior Cultural Anthropologist

Delhi: Jigsaw Brand Consultants, a strategic brand consultancy specialising in consumer research, strategic brand and marketing planning, and design communication, has appointed Rahul Advani as Senior Cultural Anthropologist.

Advani brings a decade of expertise in researching culture and society in India, with a particular focus on technology, youth, class, and gender dynamics. He has since made contributions to both academia and consumer research, including time at agencies such as Quantum Consumer Solutions.

Advani's research has been published in peer-reviewed anthropology journals, and he has co-authored a book exploring the connections between Singapore and India. His insights have also been featured in The Straits Times.

Rutu Mody Kamdar, Founder of Jigsaw Brand Consultants, stated, "Advani brings a wealth of diverse experience to Jigsaw. His profound understanding of cultural insights, combined with his academic background and creative talents as a singer and songwriter, will significantly enhance our strategic approach and deliver added value to our clients."

Advani, on his appointment, said, "I am excited to join Jigsaw, where its diverse client base and innovative methodologies align perfectly with my research interests and career aspirations. I look forward to collaborating with the team to redefine the landscape of consumer insights and drive impactful strategies."