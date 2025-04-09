Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoints Khyati Sarang as Director – Insights & Strategy

New Delhi: Jigsaw Brand Consultants, a strategic brand consultancy, has announced the appointment of Khyati Sarang as Director – Insights and Strategy.

Sarang has 17+ years of experience creating brand narratives across a range of sectors.

An alumna of Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA), she has worked with agencies including Mullen Lowe Lintas, Wunderman Thompson, DDB Mudra, Dentsu Aegis Network, and Cheil India.

Sarang has worked on brand transformations across categories like FMCG, Alco-bev, BFSI, retail, consumer durables, household care, and pharma.

She has worked with brands such as Glow & Lovely, Rin, Sunsilk, Wheel, Eureka Forbes, Samsonite, Godrej Goodknight, Zydus Wellness, Yes Bank, and Tata Power.

Sarang said, “I’m excited to be joining Jigsaw at such a transformative time in the industry. With research and strategy converging with AI, I look forward to working with Rutu and the talented team to drive innovative, future-focused brand solutions.”

Founded in 2016 by Rutu Mody-Kamdar, Jigsaw Brand Consultants has worked with companies like Unilever, Marico, Tata Consumer, Reliance Retail, Johnson & Johnson, Welspun, and Rustomjee.