Jewelry brand Aukera onboards Taapsee Pannu and Sania Mirza

New Delhi: Aukera, the lab grown diamond jewelry brands announced the onboarding of film actor Taapsee Pannu and former Indian Tennis player and six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza to launch the platform “My Choice My Voice” – an intimate initiative to celebrate women who have stood for their individuality, purpose, have a point of view and made a mark for themselves through their decisions, without making compromises.

The initiative will kick off with a nationwide movement backed by multiple media platforms, including print, digital, radio and in-store and outdoor promotional materials.

"My Choice My Voice" will be an annual property of the company that will showcase the intimate connection the brand shares with women. Each year, it will bring together a selection of celebrated and accomplished women.

Lisa Mukhedkar, co-founder and CEO Aukera, said, “Aukera is a rallying cry for all women to exercise choice as we see a strong correlation between authentic expression and genuine happiness, exercising free choice. Taapsee and Sania have both had a significant impact on the public, thanks to their unwavering confidence and fierce determination to express themselves through unconventional choices. These gifted individuals who hail from two diverse backgrounds and different disciplines have excelled in their own way. They are united by a desire to achieve success, an openness to new experiences, and an appreciation for quality, which is in perfect harmony with our values. My Choice My Voice initiative with both these gifted women is designed to connect with the contemporary Indian woman and tell them that no matter what, Aukera will always stand tall to celebrate and cheer for every choice they make.”

The collaboration with Taapsee and Sania is consistent with Aukera's overarching objective of uniting with women who persist in challenging the limits of possibility, rejecting compromises, and making clearly defined choices. Tapsee and Sania will be the sought-after faces of the platform this year, embodying Aukera's ethos of defying limits and making choices.

The partnership will see Taapsee and Sania lending their voices to the brand through exclusive appearances, digital engagements, and curated storytelling that highlight the spirit of choice and empowerment.

Taapsee Pannu, speaking about the platform said, “For me, making a choice is about staying true to myself. In an industry where you are constantly judged and told what to do, choosing to follow my instincts has defined who I am today. Every role I have taken, every project I have said no to, it’s all been a step towards becoming the actor and the woman I want to be. Making a choice is about owing your journey and walking a path that feels authentically yours.”

“Making a choice for me has always been about determination and resilience. From choosing Tennis as my passion to pushing past obstacles on and off the court, my choices have defined my journey. It’s about believing in yourself even when others don’t, and standing firm on what you know is right for you. That’s how I have shaped my identity, not just as an athlete but as a woman”, Sania Mirza added.

My Choice My Voice is a testament to Aukera’s vision of starting meaningful conversations that inspire and uplift while positioning the brand more than just fine jewelry, a movement that champions the power of choice and self-expression.