JetSynthesys appoints Roshan Kumar as Group CFO

New Delhi: JetSynthesys has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of Roshan Kumar as Group Chief Financial Officer, Jogesh Lulla as Senior Vice President, Sports, and Nupur Srivastava as Head of Growth.

Roshan Kumar, who brings over two decades of experience in finance, strategy and capital markets, has previously held roles at Piramal and Maersk.

Commenting on his new role, Kumar said, “JetSynthesys is at an exciting inflection point. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, strengthening financial discipline, and ensuring we have the right capital strategy to power our ambitions.”

Jogesh Lulla, who will lead the company’s sports and sports tech business including GEPL, has worked across sports, technology and digital ecosystems.

“Sports tech is transforming how fans engage and how athletes train. JetSynthesys is uniquely placed to innovate in this space, and I look forward to building products and partnerships that redefine the category,” he said.

Nupur Srivastava joins to oversee growth across the JetSynthesys portfolio. She has held leadership roles at Sony Pictures Networks India and Viacom18.

“The opportunity to blend data, creativity, and technology to craft growth stories for both B2B and B2C audiences is what excites me most. JetSynthesys has the right mix to create impact at scale, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey,” Srivastava said.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, noted, “We are building for the future, and that starts with people who share our vision and entrepreneurial drive. Roshan, Jogesh, and Nupur bring a wealth of expertise that will strengthen our leadership and help accelerate our ambition to shape the digital entertainment and sports tech landscape globally.”