Jeff Bezos reportedly eyeing CNBC acquisition after Comcast spin-off: NY Post

New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is exploring a potential acquisition of CNBC once the network is spun off by Comcast into a separate media entity, according to a report by The New York Post.

The financial news channel is expected to become part of Versant, a new publicly traded company that will house several of Comcast’s cable properties, including MSNBC, E!, and USA Network.

As per the report indicates that Bezos has expressed interest in acquiring CNBC, viewing it as a strategic fit within his media portfolio. The network’s business-focused and neutral editorial tone is seen as complementary to Bezos’ efforts to reposition The Washington Post, which he acquired in 2013. The newspaper has recently faced significant internal challenges, including declining subscriptions, staff exits, and resistance to changes in editorial direction.

CNBC, home to programmes such as Squawk Box and Mad Money, could provide a more stable media asset for the billionaire, especially as The Washington Post contends with audience attrition and financial losses. The New York Post noted that more than 300,000 subscribers have cancelled their Post subscriptions in recent years, as efforts to steer the outlet toward a more centrist and pro-capitalist stance met with mixed reception.

Despite the reported interest, no formal bid has been made, and any sale would be complicated by tax constraints tied to the Versant spin-off. The report highlights that, for two years following the formation of Versant, the company would face significant tax penalties if it were to sell off major assets like CNBC.

Comcast does not break out CNBC’s financial performance, but it recently stated that the combined businesses to be included under Versant generated roughly $7 billion in revenue last year. Versant is set to be led by NBCUniversal executive Mark Lazarus.

The report also comes amid speculation about Bezos’ broader media ambitions. In recent weeks, he has been linked to interest in Condé Nast and Vogue, although those reports remain unconfirmed.

As per the report, While CNBC may align with Bezos’ vision of a “credible, neutral voice” in media, as described by the Post, any acquisition would be subject to regulatory, financial, and structural hurdles, particularly given the spin-off timeline and associated restrictions.