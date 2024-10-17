Jeevansathi.com rides on audio ads in Delhi metros to connect with singles this wedding season

New Delhi: To connect with singles in Delhi, Jeevansathi.com has launched a marketing campaign featuring catchy audio announcements, created like metro announcements played on the violet line of the Delhi metro.

The campaign aims to engage commuters with lighthearted and relatable content as the wedding season approaches.

One of the viral clips humorously urges reel creators to save their dance moves for their wedding baraat, not the metro. Another clip playfully mocks single men struggling to find a seat on the metro, inviting them to secure a “seat” at the mandap through Jeevansathi.com.

The campaign includes six such audio announcements, each tapping into relatable commuter moments while promoting the platform's matchmaking services.

Himani Bahuguna, Executive Vice-President of Marketing of Jeevansathi.com, shared her thoughts on the campaign: “We wanted to create a fun and engaging way to reach singles during this vibrant wedding season. By tapping into the daily life of metro travelers, we aim to highlight how Jeevansathi.com can help them find their perfect match, turning the search for love into an enjoyable experience. Our jingles are not just catchy; they reflect the spirit of celebration and the importance of connection.”

The initiative is a part of Jeevansathi.com’s ongoing efforts to innovate in the online matchmaking space and reach a wider audience in a relatable manner. As the wedding season approaches, the campaign is sure to spark smiles and conversations among commuters across Delhi.