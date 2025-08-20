Jean-Laurent Poitou becomes CEO of Ipsos, succeeds Ben Page

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Ipsos has appointed Jean-Laurent Poitou as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Ben Page, whose term will end on September 15. The board highlighted the growing demand from businesses and public institutions for timely and reliable data on markets, competitors, performance, and opportunities, and noted the need to handle both human-sourced and digitally modelled information with rigour amid increasing digitalisation and artificial intelligence developments.

Jean-Laurent Poitou is an engineer and graduate of École Polytechnique, with over 30 years of experience at Accenture across Europe, the United States, and Asia, where he held senior management positions. For the past four years, he has led the Digital and Technology Services practice at Alvarez and Marsal across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, supporting companies in digital transformation, technological modernisation, and AI initiatives.

Ben Page reflected on his tenure, saying, “Having spent 38 years at Ipsos, joining MORI (now Ipsos UK) as a trainee, and later spending many years as CEO of the UK and Ireland business, and since 2021, Global CEO of Ipsos, now is a good time to hand over the reins at the age of 60. I am so proud of what we have achieved at Ipsos over the last few decades. In very few other businesses would you travel the world, work with Presidents and Prime Ministers, and with some of the world’s largest companies and make lifelong friendships with so many clients and colleagues.”

Jean-Laurent Poitou commented on his new role, stating, “I am delighted and determined to lead Ipsos into the next chapter of its growth as the company approaches fifty years of exceptional market leadership, global expansion and service diversification through acquisitions and innovation. I will draw on my experience in growth and innovation in Europe, Asia-Pacific and worldwide within major professional services firms to accelerate Ipsos’ development.

I know that Ipsos’ reputation with its clients, the quality and commitment of its teams, and the existing initiatives leveraging artificial intelligence and technology for competitive advantage are strong foundations on which we can build to transform the company. We will build for our clients an increasingly differentiated market and opinion research company, powered by science, technology, artificial intelligence, while remaining true to the values that have made Ipsos’ success.”

Jean-Laurent Poitou will officially assume his position as CEO on September 15, with Ben Page remaining in the role until that date. The board expressed confidence that Poitou’s technical expertise, international management experience, and knowledge of markets and businesses will support Ipsos’ ongoing transformation.