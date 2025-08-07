JBCN Group of Schools appoints PR Pundit HAVAS Red as communications partner

New Delhi: JBCN Group of Schools has appointed PR Pundit HAVAS Red to manage its strategic communications. The agency will support integrated communications efforts, including media outreach, to build on the group’s positioning in the education sector.

The K–12 school network is known for its 'EduCreative' approach, which combines academic learning with experiential and values-based education. The group states that its model encourages critical thinking, creativity, and global awareness among learners.

Commenting on the development, Nikhil Sharma, Senior Vice President, Marketing, JBCN Education, said, “At JBCN, we believe every school has a story, of inspired learning, dedicated educators, and young changemakers in the making. We’re excited to partner with PR Pundit HAVAS Red to share these stories meaningfully. Their strategic approach and understanding of the education segment will help us enhance our brand visibility and connect with audiences who resonate with the purpose behind what we do.”

Archana Jain, CEO, PR Pundit HAVAS Red, said, “We are honoured to be entrusted with the communications responsibilities for JBCN Group of Schools. As a brand that stands for educational excellence and innovation, JBCN Group of Schools present a compelling narrative. Our focus will be on crafting impactful communication strategies that reflect the school’s ethos and foster deeper engagement with its diverse audience.”