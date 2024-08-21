Jay Shah to replace Greg Barclay as ICC chairman

Delhi: Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is set to replace Greg Barclay as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to media reports.

Barclay, who has served as ICC chair since November 2020, has announced he will not seek a third term and will step down at the end of November. Shah has strong support from the cricket boards of England and Australia, giving him the votes needed to become ICC chairman.

ICC directors must submit nominations by August 27, 2024, with an election to follow if multiple candidates are proposed. The new chairman's term will start on December 1, 2024.

Shah, if elected, will be the youngest chairman in ICC history at 35. He has one year remaining as BCCI secretary before a mandatory three-year cooling-off period begins in October 2025. Under BCCI rules, he could serve up to 18 years cumulatively across state and BCCI roles.