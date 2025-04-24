Jason Kothari launches entertainment company Mythik

New Delhi: Entrepreneur Jason Kothari has returned to entertainment and created Mythik, a new entertainment company from India.

Mythik’s vision is to tell Eastern mythology, history and folktales to a worldwide audience and create the ‘Disney from the East’.

These ancient stories have a total built-in audience of 3.5 billion people globally and will be brought to life in a modern, immersive way using cutting-edge technology, the company said in a statement.

“Global entertainment has been dominated by Hollywood and Western stories. It’s time to share Eastern stories - our history, culture, values, and greatest legends - with the world, leveraging cutting-edge technology across all aspects of the business to create a new tech-first entertainment company,” said Kothari, Founder, Mythik.