Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins MobiKwik AS CMO

New Delhi: The fintech company MobiKwik has appointed Jaskaran Singh Kapany as Chief Marketing Officer.

Before this, he was on a nine-month sabbatical advising startups.

Prior to that, he was associated with Table Space Technologies as its CMO for eight months.

He updated the development in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to joining Table Spaces Technologies, Kapany was the CMO at Xiaomi India for nearly a year.

In the past, he was associated with Paytm as Head of Marketing for nearly six years, starting April 2015 and VP of marketing and e-commerce at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for over six-and-a-half years, starting September 2008.

Earlier on, he also worked with the advertising agency JWT as Senior Account Director for more than five years