Janhvi Kapoor becomes Sugar Free brand ambassador

With market share of 95%, the brand claims this will be the right collaboration in helping their sugar substitute appeal to younger fitness enthusiasts

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Sugar Free
Mumbai: Zydus Wellness’ Sugar Free has appointed Indian actor Janhvi Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. 

In a bid to strengthen the brand’s connection with fitness enthusiasts as well as individuals seeking a guilt-free, healthy lifestyle, the three decades old brand has named Kapoor as the face of their brand. 

With a current market share of 95%, the brand’s range of sweeteners, including Sugar Free Gold Plus, Sugar Free Green, and Sugar Free Natura will complement Kapoor’s advocacy for fitness, and healthy eating, without compromising on the taste.

Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness said, “Sugar Free has been a category creator and market leader in India’s health and wellness space for over three decades. With consumer preferences shifting towards smarter and more balanced lifestyles, Janhvi is a natural choice and we are excited to have her champion our brand’s purpose and legacy.”

Speaking of the association, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I am excited to join hands with Sugar Free, a brand that has been a part of so many households for years. Leading a balanced lifestyle is important to me, and I love that Sugar Free allows people to enjoy their favourite treats without the guilt. I am thrilled for this new beginning with Sugar Free and look forward to inspiring more individuals to take a step towards a balanced lifestyle.”

