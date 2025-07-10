Jaisalmer Marriott Resort and Spa appoints Pooja Gauur as Director of Marketing

New Delhi: Jaisalmer Marriott Resort and Spa, part of Marriott International’s portfolio in India, has appointed Pooja Gauur as its new Director of Marketing.

The resort is located in the Thar Desert, near historic forts and sand dunes. At Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa, her role will include enhancing the property’s global visibility, developing guest experience strategies, and working on brand initiatives that seek to establish the resort as a recognised desert retreat.

Pooja Gauur brings over 12 years of experience in marketing across luxury, lifestyle and hospitality sectors. She joined Marriott International in 2019 and has since led marketing and pre-opening initiatives at several properties, including Jaipur Marriott, Udaipur Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur, Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal and Katra Marriott Resort & Spa.

“Jaisalmer Marriott is more than a resort, it’s an opportunity to define what desert luxury means for India,” said Pooja. “Jaisalmer has the power to stand alongside the world’s finest desert destinations, across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and beyond.”

Pooja holds a certification in marketing leadership from IIM Bangalore and continues to pursue executive education through international platforms. She is also involved in mentoring early-career professionals through LinkedIn and Instagram.