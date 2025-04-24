Jaipuria Group acquires eyewear brand ClearDekho

New Delhi: ClearDekho, an eyewear brand, has been acquired by the Jaipuria Group.

The acquisition is a full buyout, with Jaipuria Group taking over majority ownership and aligning the exit of all existing shareholders within two years.

The Group will eventually own 100% of the company. While ClearDekho will continue to operate as an independent brand, the business will now be fully managed by Jaipuria Group.

As the business matures, it may be integrated into the group’s parent entity.

ClearDekho aims to scale its operations with the target of achieving Rs 300 crore topline within the next three years.

The long-term objective is to capture at least 10% of India’s eyewear market share within five to seven years. The focus will remain on building a national brand while maintaining a bottom-line positive business.

Anuraag Jaipuria, Director, Jaipuria Brandz, added, “We are quite excited and are looking forward to innovate and build together and are confident that this acquisition will help ClearDekho transform into a national brand with a strong legacy.”

Ruchirans Jaipuria, Director, Jaipuria Brandz, added, “We’ve always believed in identifying high-potential, scalable consumer-facing businesses. ClearDekho stood out as a brand with deep roots in the Indian heartland, a strong value proposition, and a clear path to profitability. Through this acquisition under our Jaipuria Brandz portfolio, we aim to take ClearDekho to the next level, expanding its footprint across India and setting new benchmarks in affordable eyewear retail. Our vision is to build a house of brands that lead their categories, and ClearDekho is a strong contender for that in the eyewear space.”

Shivi Singh, Founder, ClearDekho, said, “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey. It’s a testament to our belief of building ClearDekho for billions and beyond. Partnering with the CK Jaipuria Group gives us the scale, operational muscle, and strategic direction we need to realise our vision of making quality eyewear accessible to every Indian. Their deep understanding of retail and brand-building, combined with our category expertise, will allow us to serve mass-market consumers better, faster, and more efficiently than ever before.”