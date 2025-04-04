Madame parent company Jain Amar promotes Akhil Jain as MD and CEO

New Delhi: Jain Amar, the parent company behind fashion brands Madame, Camla Barcelona, and mSECRET, has announced the elevation of Akhil Jain as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO).

Jain has 20+ years of experience, having worked across every vertical within Jain Amar. He is an alumnus of NIFT with executive credentials from institutions like Harvard and IIM-A.Jain has been serving as Executive Director in the company.

His elevation was announced recently at the Jain Amar Leadership Summit 2025.

In his new role, Jain will focus on driving growth across physical and digital channels, building one cohesive organisational voice, embedding governance with Decision-Action-Responsibility (DAR) structures, streamlining review and budgetary control cycles and investing in leadership capability and technological integration.

“This is not just a new role—it’s a new rhythm. We’re moving from isolated departments to a single unified movement. I believe Jain Amar’s next era will be defined by how well we align people, process, and purpose. I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and excited to lead this extraordinary team into the future,” said Jain.