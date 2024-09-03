Jaimit Doshi moves on from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance after nearly 5 years

New Delhi: Jaimit Doshi has recently stepped down from his position as the Chief Marketing, Digital, and Technology Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, after nearly 5 years.

In this role, Doshi was instrumental in driving the company’s marketing, digital, and direct strategies, aiming to establish Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance as a preferred choice for customers.

Doshi joined the company in March 2020 as the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and was promoted in October 2022 to oversee technology, in addition to his existing responsibilities. He announced his departure in a LinkedIn post.

He said, “The last 5 years at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance in many ways have been transformative for me more than anything else. Especially in my belief systems and core philosophies.”

With over 23 years of experience in financial services, Doshi has a strong background in various sectors, including banking, wealth management, securities, and fintech.

Before his tenure at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, he held roles at Kotak Securities, where he was the Executive Vice-President in charge of marketing, products, platforms, and customer service. He has also worked with CoverFox.com and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other companies.