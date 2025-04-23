Jaikrit Singh elevated to Managing Partner at Leo India (North)

Mumbai: Leo India announced the promotion of Jaikrit Singh to the role of Managing Partner, Leo India (North).

The news of elevating Singh from his current position of Executive Director was shared by the company on LinkedIn.

The post stated, “We are excited to share that Jaikrit Singh has been promoted to Managing Partner, Leo India (North).

Jaikrit has been instrumental in scripting the success story for our Delhi office, and as Managing Partner, he continues to remain committed to his vision of building our Delhi office as a center of excellence.”

Singh has been associated with Leo India’s New Delhi office for over 12 years, having joined them as a Senior Vice-President and then being appointed as Executive Director in March last year.

Prior to joining Leo Burnett, Singh held the position of Senior Account Director and Managing Partner at JWT and at Kong respectively.