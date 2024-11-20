Jaguar unveils new logo, signals shift to electric future

New Delhi: The British automaker, Jaguar, has launched a new logo and branding strategy, setting the stage for its electric vehicle debut.

The brand plans to introduce its first line of all-electric models by 2026.

The newly revealed logo, which combines upper and lower case letters in what Jaguar describes as "visual harmony," breaks away from the traditional all-caps typography, opting instead for a blend that reflects the company's ethos of "Exuberant Modernism." The logo, now stylised as ‘JaGUar’, features geometric symmetry and a modern font, symbolising the brand's commitment to innovation and luxury in the electric era.

Alongside the logo, Jaguar introduced several branding elements:

The Device Mark: This is the primary logo, showcasing the new typography.

The Strikethrough: A bold graphic element intended to represent Jaguar's break from traditional automotive design, integrating into future marketing and vehicle aesthetics.

Exuberant Colours: Vibrant, dynamic colours will play a central role in Jaguar's new visual identity, moving away from static shades to hues that suggest movement and energy.

Makers Marks: Including an updated version of the famous "leaper" emblem, now embossed on brass, symbolising a nod to the brand's heritage while embracing modernity.

Jaguar's managing director, Rawdon Glover, stated, "This rebranding is more than aesthetic; it's a complete reset. We're not just changing a logo; we're redefining what Jaguar stands for in a world moving towards sustainability and electric mobility."

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his work with Tesla, humorously questioned on X, "Do you sell cars?" to which Jaguar responded with an invitation to view their new concept at Miami Art Week.

The first of Jaguar's electric vehicles, a luxury four-door GT, is expected to debut in 2026, with the concept model set to be unveiled at the upcoming Miami Art Week on December 2, 2024.

The company's decision to cease sales of its combustion engine vehicles more than a year ago was described by Glover as "intentional," aiming to create a clear distinction between the old Jaguar and the new electric era.





