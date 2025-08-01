Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell to retire

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury automaker owned by India’s Tata Motors, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Mardell, will step down from his role, marking the end of a 35-year career with the company.

Mardell, who has served as CEO since November 2022, expressed his desire to retire, with his departure effective December 31, 2025. A successor will be named in due course, according to a JLR spokesperson.

Mardell, 64, joined JLR in 1990 and held various financial roles before becoming Chief Financial Officer in June 2019 and later CEO.