Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the face of hair care brand KT Professional

New Delhi: KT Professional, the haircare brand, has announced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the new brand ambassador for its range of premium hair care products.

With her long, beautiful hair and her passion for maintaining a healthy, vibrant appearance, she mirrors the brand’s vision of empowering individuals to express their beauty confidently, said KT Professional.

Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Professional, said, “We are beyond excited to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez as the face of KT Professional. She represents everything we stand for — beauty, elegance, and excellence. Her passion for self-care, combined with her strong presence in the entertainment industry, makes her an ideal ambassador for our brand. We are confident that her association will help take KT Professional to new heights and bring our premium hair care solutions to an even wider audience.”