New Delhi: Duroflex, which owns sleep and comfort solution brands ‘Duroflex’ and ‘Sleepyhead’, has announced a leadership transition with the elevation of Jacob George as Chairman and Managing Director.

George, previously whole-time Director, Growth & Strategy, succeeds Mathew Chandy, who steps down after leading the company for a decade through a period of transformation and significant growth.

Chandy will continue to serve as a whole-time Director. The board of directors approved the succession change as part of broader efforts to strengthen leadership and sustain the organisation’s growth trajectory.

George has more than ten years of leadership experience within Duroflex. During his tenure as whole-time Director (2018–2022), he led the company’s expansion into western India, oversaw the acquisition and scaling of a manufacturing facility in central India, and managed the company’s digital transformation initiatives. He has also been responsible for partnerships, including collaborations with IPL franchises.

Chandy, Executive Director and former CMD of Duroflex Limited, said, “Leading Duroflex through a decade of transformation has been a privilege of a lifetime. Duroflex today stands on a robust financial foundation, having achieved a CAGR of 21.97% over the last five years. During this period I have watched Jacob lead with vision, strategic acumen and operational excellence needed to take the company to even greater heights.”

He added, “Jacob has been instrumental in driving some of the company’s strategic projects in recent years. I am confident that under his leadership, Duroflex will set new standards for innovation, growth and customer-centricity in the industry. As I pass on the baton, I look forward to supporting Jacob and the team in this exciting new chapter.”

George, Chairman and Managing Director of Duroflex Group, said, “I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility at such an exciting time for Duroflex. We have built a sound foundation financially, operationally and through the strength of our teams. Duroflex with its award-winning sleep solutions like the Wave Twin smart bed and National Health Academy-approved Duropedic Back Magic mattress have helped us stay relevant with the evolving consumer needs.

The opportunities in India’s sleep solutions market are immense and I am energized by the challenge of leading our next phase of growth. I am grateful for Mathew's mentorship and the trust placed in me by our Board. Together, we are ready to power the journey ahead.”

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of Duroflex Group, said, “The elevation of Jacob George embodies our core values of youth and dynamism as engines for accelerated growth. Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder over the years, Jacob and I have built a strong partnership and shared vision for the organisation. With Jacob at the helm and a fortified leadership team we will execute sharper strategies and strengthen Duroflex’s position as a consumer brand.”