Advertisment

0

Marketing

Jack in the Box Worldwide to manage social media for Kotak Mahindra Prime

Mandate includes managing social media presence across platforms for vehicle financing subsidiary

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
kotak
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Jack in the Box Worldwide has been appointed to manage the social media presence of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited that focuses on vehicle financing. The agency was selected following a multi-agency pitch.

Under the new mandate, Jack in the Box Worldwide will serve as one of the service providers responsible for planning and executing social media strategies for Kotak Mahindra Prime. This includes creating content across platforms aimed at enhancing digital engagement and consistency.

Farhatnaz Ansari, Managing Partner and Business Head at Jack in the Box Worldwide, said, “Kotak Mahindra Prime plays a key role in helping customers realize their dreams through smart financing solutions in the nature of Car Loan, Two-Wheeler Loan, Loan Against Property etc. Our focus will be on leveraging data-driven insights, storytelling, and platform-first thinking to enhance the brand’s presence across social media touchpoints.”

The partnership is expected to support Kotak Mahindra Prime’s efforts to strengthen its digital outreach and connect with a wider audience of vehicle buyers and loan seekers across the country.



Kotak Mahindra Bank social media Jack In The Box Jack in the Box Worldwide
Advertisment
 