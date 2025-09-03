ITW Universe launches ITW Arc for legal and compliance advisory

New Delhi: ITW Universe has launched a new division, ITW Arc, focused on legal and compliance consultancy for clients in the sports, media and entertainment sectors.

The company said the new vertical has been established in response to the increasingly complex regulatory environment, with the objective of supporting brands and rights holders in managing legal risks and compliance obligations. The division will be led by a team of legal, compliance and regulatory specialists.

According to ITW, ITW Arc is intended to operate as a complement to its existing consulting services, bridging strategic advisory with compliance. The remit includes guidance on matters related to deals, campaigns, partnerships and commercial rights.

Joylashmi Das, General Counsel at ITW, who heads the division, said, “At ITW Arc, we go beyond drafting agreements or ticking compliance boxes. We are partners in progress for our clients and brands, enabling business growth by helping them put the right guardrails in place. We anticipate challenges, close loopholes, and ensure that we keep our clients updated with the latest developments.”

Bhairav Shanth, Co-founder of ITW, added, “Our vision at ITW Universe has always been to be a seamless single window service provider for our clients, catering to their every need. While some brands may have specialist teams that provide them direct access to advisory on compliance and legal matters, many do not have that luxury, and the mission of ITW Arc is to provide them that guidance and counsel, making us true partners in their progress.”