ITW Playworx onboards MyDesignation as strategic communications partner

New Delhi: ITW Playworx, the brand solutions arm of ITW Universe, has partnered with D2C fashion and lifestyle brand MyDesignation to manage its strategic communications. The collaboration is intended to enhance MyDesignation’s brand presence and engage more effectively with its audience through focused communication initiatives.

Under the new mandate, ITW Playworx will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive public relations strategy. Meanwhile, ITW Universe will work alongside MyDesignation’s marketing team to amplify the brand’s visibility through outdoor advertising, sports marketing, and other branding efforts.

Swaroop Krishnan, Co-founder & CEO of MyDesignation, said, “Our journey from Thiruvananthapuram to the national stage has been powered by authenticity, bold creativity, and solid business fundamentals. Teaming up with ITW Playworx is a strategic move to amplify this momentum. Their expertise in media and storytelling will help us cultivate a brand voice that speaks to India’s identity-driven youth as we scale across the country.”

Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder of ITW Universe, added, “In today’s fast-evolving consumer landscape, brands need integrated, multi-channel strategies to break through and build lasting impact. Alongside the work led by ITW Playworx, we’re bringing a robust 360-degree approach, spanning digital, OOH, sports marketing, and more to elevate MyDesignation’s presence and connect with the next generation of fashion-forward consumers across India.”

The partnership is expected to support MyDesignation’s ambition to grow from a regional label into a national lifestyle brand with a distinct voice and broader market reach.