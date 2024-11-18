ITW Catalyst announces brand refresh

New Delhi: ITW Catalyst, the sports consulting firm set up in 2019, announced a brand refresh this week, rechristening itself ITW Catalyst 2.0.

Chintan Jhaveri

Chintan Jhaveri, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Catalyst 2.0, will spearhead the team. With a professional background, Jhaveri has previously held key roles at Star Sports, GroupM ESP, and RISE.

Catalyst 2.0 is a part of the ITW Universe, India’s largest full-stack sports, media, and entertainment agency.

Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW, said, “ITW has been at the forefront of some iconic partnerships, be it in sports or entertainment and many of them have been driven by the team at Catalyst. With Catalyst 2.0, we are looking at continuing to grow, creating even more impactful associations focusing on the digital landscape and new media options that are changing how fans consume sports and entertainment.”

“Be it sports or a live event partnership, today’s brands are chasing purpose-led narratives with their consumers to drive brand love and create measurable impact. Catalyst 2.0 will empower brands to break new ground in consumer engagement with new age, innovative and cutting-edge partnerships that will enable deeper engagement with audiences for the brands," added Jhaveri.