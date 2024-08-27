ITC unveils product range under ‘Right Shift’ targeted at consumers aged 40+ years

New Delhi: In July, diversified conglomerate ITC announced plans to launch a new nutrition brand called Right Shift. Aimed at consumers aged 40 and above, the brand will focus on dense nutrition. According to Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri, the launch is expected within a week to 10 days.

On August 26, the brand finally unveiled its product range under ‘Right Shift.’

ITC’s divisional chief executive-foods, Hemant Malik, unveiled in a LinkedIn post, “Happy to announce ITC’s strategic move into a pivotal yet often overlooked market segment - the 45+ age group. They're actively seeking products that align with their health goals but often struggle to find suitable options. At ITC, we've recognised not just the challenge, but the immense opportunity this presents.”

The product range currently includes oats with millets, jaggery cookies, roasted namkeens and multigrain flavours.

The launch of Right Shift aligns with ITC’s growing focus on the health and nutrition segment. In the past year alone, ITC introduced nearly 100 new products, many targeting health-conscious consumers.

ITC entered the healthy food market in 2019 with baked chips under the Bingo brand. Since then, it has rolled out healthier alternatives across its food brands and has been rapidly expanding its millet-based offerings.