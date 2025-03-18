ITC seeks social media marketing agency partner for Master Chef Creations

New Delhi: ITC is on the lookout for a social media marketing agency to support its food tech venture, Master Chef Creations.

The opportunity was recently shared on LinkedIn by Anshika Yadav, Assistant Manager – Brands and Marketing, ITC.

In her post, Yadav stated, "At ITC Master Chef Creations, we are looking for a strategic, agile, and impact-driven marketing agency that can help us craft standout campaigns." She outlined key expectations from the ideal agency partner:

Clutter-breaking ideas that drive strong brand love and engagement

Real-time moment marketing that captures attention

Seamless execution across digital, social, and offline activations

High-energy storytelling to build brand presence

Agility and adaptability to stay ahead in a fast-moving landscape

While experience in F&B or consumer brands is preferred, ITC remains open to agencies capable of delivering high-impact campaigns and shaping cultural conversations.