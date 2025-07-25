ITC launches aromatherapy brand ‘Pranah’

New Delhi: ITC has introduced a new aromatherapy-focused brand, ‘Pranah’, as part of its broader wellness strategy. The new line includes incense sticks, cones and scented candles, described by the company as being based on the concept of ‘Earth Inspired Aromatherapy’.

“Today, consumers are also seeking new therapeutic experiences, as part of their holistic wellness pursuits,” said Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC, during his address at the company’s Annual General Meeting for FY25. “To address this, ITC launched ‘Pranah’, a range of incense sticks, cones and scented candles, built on the core promise of ‘Earth Inspired Aromatherapy’ that harmonises the planet’s natural elements with scientific wellness.”

Commenting on the company’s broader outlook, Puri added, “It is our firm belief that Indian brands must adorn the global stage and towards that, establish an enduring legacy in Bharat first, before making an impact overseas.”

In the financial year 2024–25, ITC introduced over 100 new products across segments such as health and nutrition, hygiene, naturals, protection and care, convenience, and on-the-go. These additions came alongside efforts to strengthen existing brands, introduce new ones, and consider acquisitions to tap into emerging market gaps.

Among the newly introduced products was a range targeted at consumers over the age of 40, under the ‘Right Shift’ brand. Described as a first-to-market initiative, the offering includes nutrition-dense products developed using natural ingredients and proprietary formulations by ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC). “These innovative products nurture an active lifestyle for this discerning cohort of conscious consumers through healthier alternatives,” said Puri.

ITC also continues to expand in the frozen food category. Its ITC Master Chef portfolio now includes over 80 items such as Indian and Western snacks, Indian breads, prawns and vegetables. These products, according to the company, are freshly frozen with no added preservatives. Further growth in this space follows the acquisition of Prasuma, a brand known for introducing Pan Asian frozen food options across more than 100 cities in India.

Addressing changing consumption patterns, Puri noted the influence of nuclear families prioritising both quality and convenience. “ITC’s enlarged frozen food portfolio in all the popular cuisine segments is well placed to serve these evolving preferences,” he said.