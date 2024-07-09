Italian brand VLF partners with KAW Veloce Motors to foray into Indian market

Delhi: VLF, founded by designer Alessandro Tartarini in 1993, also said a manufacturing facility will be set up at Kolhapur, leveraging the KAW Group's extensive six-decade manufacturing experience in the region, for the production of its two-wheelers

Italian electric two-wheeler brand VLF on Monday announced its entry in the fast-growing Indian electric vehicle market in collaboration with KAW Veloce Motors and said it plans to launch its e-scooter Tennis by festive season this year.

VLF, founded by designer Alessandro Tartarini in 1993, also said a manufacturing facility will be set up at Kolhapur, leveraging the KAW Group's extensive six-decade manufacturing experience in the region, for the production of its two-wheelers.

The company said it is looking to establish a robust dealer network across India, targeting major tier 1 and tier 2 cities and plans to have 15 dealerships operational by the end of 2024.

These dealerships will be scaled up to 50 by March next year, it said.

KAW Veloce Motors besides handling manufacturing will also be the distribution partner for the company, VLF said.

"In a market that is extremely competitive and constantly evolving, we need to create products that are stylish and have a strong personality," said Tartarini.

With a focus on aspirational branding and premium riding experiences at affordable prices, VLF said that it wants to make a significant impact on the Indian electric two-wheeler landscapes.

Tushar Shelke, Managing Director of KAW Veloce Motors, said, "With VLF, we want to give Indian consumers a range of electric scooters that excel in design and performance.”