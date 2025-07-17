ISOPURE® signs Rashmika Mandanna as Indian brand ambassador

New Delhi: Protein supplement brand ISOPURE® has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador in India. The collaboration coincides with the launch of the brand’s new campaign, “Everything You Need, Nothing You Don’t”, which focuses on ingredient transparency and minimalist nutrition choices.

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, ISOPURE® is known for its low- and zero-carb whey protein products. The latest campaign is designed to highlight the brand’s emphasis on simple, clean formulations and the growing consumer preference for conscious and functional nutrition.

The company said Rashmika Mandanna was chosen for her perceived alignment with these values. “Rashmika embodies that intent. She’s focused, mindful, and uncompromising, just like an ISOPURE® consumer,” said Sumit Mathur, General Manager, South Asia, Glanbia Performance Nutrition. “This collaboration marks a milestone as the brand continues to innovate and deliver exceptional quality products to the consumers, and together, a new wave of health-conscious enthusiasts will be inspired.”

Rashmika Mandanna said the partnership reflects her approach to wellness. “Fitness, to me, is not about extremes, it’s about consistency. It’s the choices I make every day, what I eat, how I move, what I prioritise. I travel a lot, work long hours, and yet I always try and make time to move and eat clean. I’ve learnt over time that wellness isn’t about excess, it’s about clarity, knowing what truly serves you. That’s why ISOPURE®️ fits effortlessly into my lifestyle.”

The brand also plans to introduce the ‘ISOPURE® Purity Challenge – ISOFOAM & ISOMIX Tests’, which are intended to demonstrate product consistency and formulation transparency.

