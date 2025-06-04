Ishaan Khatter and Shanaya Kapoor collaborate with Nykaa Fashion

New Delhi: Nykaa Fashion has introduced actors Ishaan Khatter and Shanaya Kapoor as its latest collaborators, aiming to spotlight individuality and self-expression in its approach to fashion.

Described as “two of the most exciting style disruptors of their generation,” Khatter and Kapoor join the platform to reflect evolving fashion preferences, particularly among younger audiences. The collaboration is expected to focus on everyday styling, trend-led pieces, and the blending of global and homegrown influences.

According to the brand, the two actors bring contrasting fashion approaches, Khatter with a more understated style and Kapoor with a trend-forward aesthetic, reflecting the diverse preferences of a younger generation.

“Together, Ishaan and Shanaya bring an unapologetic sense of freedom to how they style themselves — playful, unpredictable, and always authentic,” the brand said in a statement. The partnership is also set to support curated collections and content-led campaigns as part of Nykaa Fashion’s upcoming initiatives.

Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Fashion, Adwaita Nayar, said, “Shanaya and Ishaan are the perfect voices for this generation, unafraid to experiment, authentic in their choices, and always pushing the boundaries of personal style. This partnership celebrates the joy of dressing up (or down), owning your narrative, and finding pieces that speak to you. With them on board, we’re dialling up a fashion conversation that’s bold, inclusive, and rooted in self-expression, just like our community.”

Khatter shared his perspective on joining the platform, "Style can be the most personal and yet the most fashionable aspect of connection. Being part of a platform where one can find pieces that speak to them and make it easy and accessible to dress for the occasion is exciting. I’m happy to be the face for Nykaa Fashion and hope for the platform to grow even further through our collaboration together."

Kapoor also expressed her enthusiasm, "Nykaa Fashion lets me switch effortlessly between looks. From soft glam to street style, it's a destination where I can find my coolest fashion finds across all seasons and the best of global and homegrown brands. I love that it’s a space made for people who want to own their narrative and celebrate their individuality."