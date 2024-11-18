ISB unveils brand refresh and new logo

New Delhi: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced its brand refresh by unveiling a refreshed logo.

Brand consultancy Landor partnered with ISB to bring this vision to life.

The company said, “ISB’s updated logo is a manifestation of its strategic direction and symbolises the institution’s innovative and forward-thinking approach. It builds on ISB’s core elements while incorporating a modern, forward-thinking design with a bold, clean sans-serif wordmark. The logo itself has been directionally reoriented to move forward and upward towards a direction that conventionally signals progress and empowerment—qualities that are central to ISB’s strategic direction.”

Dean Madan Pillutla said, “Our new brand embodies ISB’s relentless pursuit of excellence. We are firmly committed to nurturing leaders who drive impactful change in a complex world. We are already on a path of evolution this year with a revised curriculum and a new programme for young leaders. Our new brand identity reflects our belief that the future belongs to those who create it.”

Lulu Raghavan, President APAC at Landor, added, “This brand refresh is more than a design evolution—it’s a powerful statement of ISB’s role in shaping future-ready leaders for India and beyond.”