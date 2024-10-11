ISA re-elects Sunil Kataria as Chairman

New Delhi: Sunil Kataria, Managing Director of Raymond Lifestyle, was re-elected as the Chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).

Kataria has led the Society over the past eight years.

Other members of the Executive Council are:

Bharat V Patel, Advisor to BIC Cello (India) Private

Narendra Ambwani, Director, Parag Milk Foods

Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International

Navneet Saluja, Area General Manager, India Sub – continent, Haleon

Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar

Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, Hawkins Cookers

Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Food & Refreshment, Management Committee Member for Hindustan Unilever

Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises

Partho Banerjee, Head of Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & MD, TTK Prestige

Tarun G. Arora, CEO & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness

Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej consumer products

Gaurav Tayal, SBU Chief Executive – Matches & Agarbatti Business, ITC

Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico

Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Adrian Terron, VP – Corporate Brand & Marketing Strategy, TATA Sons.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager Tanishq Marketing, Titan Company.

Mukta Maheshwari, CMO, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

Pragya Bijalwan, Chief Marketing Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

On his re-election as the Chairman, Kataria said, “As we continue our journey to elevate the value and impact of the ISA within the industry, our vision is to strengthen this unique body like never before. With digital advertising thriving at the forefront of India’s growth story, we are poised to push the boundaries of innovation. This year, our mission is to advance our collective efforts in digital measurement, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, ensuring we lead with purpose and progress."

He further shared, "A key priority with industry organizations in the coming months will be to further advance the recently launched Media Charter. This initiative encompasses critical elements such as zero tolerance for ad fraud, ensuring brand safety, enhancing viewability, and establishing common minimum standards for advertisers in the first-party data space.

At the ISA, as a founding member of the WFA, we are committed to fostering stronger partnerships to drive greater effectiveness and efficiency in advertising. As one of the founders of ASCI, we are also collaborating with the ASCI Academy to support education, training, and research, to promote ethical and transparent advertising practices. As one of the three constituent bodies of BARC, we are closely partnering with it towards advertisers getting robust and credible data and are optimistic about further partnering with them in the digital measurement area”.