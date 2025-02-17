ISA CEO Conference 2025 to take place on February 27 in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), the national body representing advertisers for over seven decades, has announced the ISA CEO Conference, scheduled to take place at the ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai, on February 27, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

Under the theme “AI: Making Businesses Future-Ready,” this year’s conference will bring together CEOs, industry leaders, and AI pioneers to explore how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the future of business.

Sunil Kataria

Sunil Kataria, Chairman, ISA, said, "The Indian Society of Advertisers stands for education, representation, protection, and support to advertisers. The ISA CEO Conference is a testament to our commitment to ushering in a new era of business intelligence. With AI at the forefront, we are setting the stage for transformative changes that promise not only to enhance operational efficiencies but also to redefine industry standards."

Some of the speakers include:

Rohit Jawa, CEO, Hindustan Unilever

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, CEO, Procter & Gamble

Roma Datta, Managing Director, Google

Abheek Singhi, Managing Director, BCG

Arun Srinivas, Director & Head of Ads Business, Meta

Ranjani Mani, Director and Country Head, Generative AI, Microsoft

The ISA CEO Conference 2025 will feature keynotes, expert panel discussions, and real-world case studies.

Srinandan Sundaram

Srinandan Sundaram, ISA Events Subcommittee Head and Executive Director of Home Care at Hindustan Unilever Limited, added, "This conference is designed to empower leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of AI technologies in their business strategies. It's an unparalleled opportunity to network with peers and gain insights from some of the brightest minds in the industry."

Registration Information: To secure your attendance at this prestigious event, please contact events@insocietyad.com by February 24, 2025.

Delegate Fee

Single Delegate: Rs 6,000 + Taxes

Group Package: Register four delegates from the same company and receive the fifth delegate pass free for Rs. 24,000 + Taxes

Sponsors: Google, Hindustan Unilever, Meta, Colgate, Procter & Gamble, ITC, Marico, Adani Wilmar, Raymond, TTK Prestige, Zydus Wellness, and more.