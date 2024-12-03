iQOO partners with 6 e-sports teams and 100+ gamers

New Delhi: iQOO, the smartphone brand of vivo group, has announced a partnership with six e-Sports teams and 100+ Gamers with the launch of its flagship model, iQOO 13.

The e-Sports teams are Team Revenant-Xspark, Team Orangutan, Team 8bit, Team Reckoning, Team iQOO SOUL and Team Tamilas. These teams will be branded as "iQOOxTeam_Name" across all e-sports tournaments.

As part of this partnership, the six e-Sports teams and over 100 gamers will exclusively use the iQOO 13 for six months, offering their feedback to fine-tune the device for e-sports needs and further strengthen the e-Sports ecosystem in India.

This collaboration embodies iQOO's commitment to "co-creating with community and consumer feedback.”

Deal Highlights

Naming Rights: Teams will be branded as "iQOOxTeam" across all e-sports tournaments.

Naming Rights: Teams will be branded as "iQOOxTeam" across all e-sports tournaments. Team Rebranding: Team names and official channels will feature iQOOx as part of the partnership.

Team Rebranding: Team names and official channels will feature iQOOx as part of the partnership. Branding: iQOO’s logo will feature prominently on team jerseys, further enhancing visibility.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, said, "e-Sports in India is growing at an incredible pace, and we believe iQOO has been the pioneer for e-Sports in India to step in and contribute meaningfully. This partnership with some of the country’s top e-sports teams is a first-of-its-kind initiative, rooted in our philosophy of co-creating with the community. Much like how global sports brands like Nike collaborate with athletes to optimise performance, we aim to do the same for e-sports in India—working together with players to refine our technology and groom them for international tournaments. By using the iQOO 13 as their gaming device for the next six months, these players will help us ensure our products deliver exactly what competitive gamers need.”

In the past, iQOO has partnered with Krafton for BGMI tournaments to serve as the official gaming phone partner at the 19th Asian Games, where e-sports made its historic debut as a medal sport.