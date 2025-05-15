Ipsos Synthesio rolls out Express Insights service across 177 product categories

New Delhi: Ipsos Synthesio, the social intelligence analytics arm of Ipsos, introduced Express Insights delivery, a service designed to offer rapid, templated analysis of consumer conversations on social media. The new delivery model is available across 177 product categories.

“In the new normal of a hyperconnected world where social media and hashtags are the call of the day, our endeavour is to provide marketers fast access to learnings (all within six working hours) to take timely actions,” said Maitreyi Menon, Country Lead, Ipsos Synthesio, India.

The service addressed seven business objectives, grouped under three broad areas, understanding consumer motivations and routines; identifying pain points and unmet needs; and recognising trends in ingredients, formats, products, and brand performance in a competitive context.

Ashwini Sirsikar, Group Service Line Leader, Ipsos UU and Ipsos Synthesio, India, said the offering aims to make social intelligence more widely accessible. “With our Client First approach, we are conditioned to look at clients’ challenges as our own. Our endeavour is to make social intelligence accessible through templated, social insights across product categories – from food and beverages to personal care, health and wellness, beauty and make-up, home and kitchen, snacks, automobiles, electronics, pet care, finance, travel, among others,” she said.

Each report is a five-slide templated deck focused on a single use case per category, with up to 12 months of historical data.