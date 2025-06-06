Ipsos launches Total Access in India to broaden consumer data reach

New Delhi: Global market research and advisory firm Ipsos has launched its Total Access platform in India, aiming to improve the representativeness and scale of consumer data collection across the country.

The platform incorporates five modes—mobile, online, hybrid, multi-mode, and offline—to reach a broad spectrum of consumers, accounting for the country’s diverse demographics and market conditions.

Under the Total Access framework, Ipsos’ research solutions will now include a built-in structure designed to ensure wide-ranging consumer representation and rigorous data quality across varying socio-economic segments and geographies.

Amit Adarkar, Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos India, said, “Total Access addresses the concerns of clients on consumer representation and provides the transformational benefits of scale, a wide array of socio-economic consuming class, across rural and urban towns, languages, literacy levels and internet access — with authentic and human verified responses.”

According to the company, the new system provides access to 3.5 million panel members—said to be the largest in India—along with mobile-first surveys, built-in quality checks, multilingual options, and Ipsos' proprietary solutions. The offering also includes do-it-yourself capabilities, automated reporting via dashboard displays, customisable queries, and additional services such as moderation, translation, and AI-based transcription.

Adarkar added, “Streamlining our processes and integrating services for data collection imply that clients will now have access to 3.5 million panel members (biggest Indian panel base), mobile first surveys, quality checks, mobile first surveys, multiple languages, access to Ipsos IP solutions, DIY capabilities, automated reporting via dashboard display of key indicators, customisable enquiry, and add-ons like moderation, translation services and AI based transcription. All under one roof.”